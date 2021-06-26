Visitor

The Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich Shop in downtown Kelowna had a surprise guest Friday when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, centre, stopped by for lunch. She’s meeting with health managers in different areas of the province, and on Friday spoke with Interior Health officials. “Dr. Bonnie Henry in the house,” the staff posted on Facebook. “Thanks for all the care you put into looking after all of us, lady! We appreciate you.”