A difficult arrest earlier this week in the bush near Penticton is an example of the “complete disrespect” officers are increasingly being met with, says the city’s top Mountie.
Supt. Brian Hunter told local politicians on Thursday that his officers, with help from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, went out Tuesday on proactive patrols and stopped to investigate suspected illegal activity at an encampment off the 201 Forest Service Road east of Penticton.
Officers found two men in an unregistered vehicle, the driver of which allegedly tried to flee the scene, side-swiping a police vehicle in the process, according to Hunter.
“We had multiple police dogs on site, multiple members, and ended up arresting the individuals involved,” said Hunter during his presentation to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“It’s just an example of when we’re afforded the opportunity for proactive time, we can make a great difference in our community…. It’s also an example of the uptick in violence with our clients out there and complete disrespect and disregard for the law and police officers.”
Penticton man Clayton Archie Edwards Bone, 34, has since been charged with six offences, including flight from police, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and breach of a release order. He’s behind bars pending a bail hearing Feb. 23.
Bone is also awaiting trial on at least one other criminal file that includes charges of assault, break and enter and breach of probation.