A parking lot in downtown Summerland that has for years been adorned with a sign suggesting RVs were welcome for stays of up to three days is now getting a makeover.
The troublesome sign at 9600 Brown St. features an image of a motorhome with the words “3 days only.”
Following complaints from neighbours, bylaw department staff began looking into the origin of the sign and could find no evidence of its creation, which unwittingly created an illegal campground. Staff believe the sign might have been hung up to accommodate players at a horseshoe tournament in nearby Memorial Park.
“Since Feb 1, 2021, bylaw services have had 10 formal complaints from neighbourhood residents filed against people camping in this location. In addition, there have been a number of anonymous notes left in envelopes at our front counter, under the wiper blade of the bylaw services vehicle, and most recently to council directly,” wrote bylaw officer Dan Maja in his report to council.
“The concerns reported were related to noise from dogs and generators, litter around the camping vehicles, clothes lines erected, makeshift ‘yards’ and human/animal waste. There are no washroom facilities in the immediate area. Extended stays past three days were also reported.”
Council voted unanimously to go along with Maja’s recommendation that a new sign be installed at 9600 Brown St. that states “public parking lot – maximum 48 hours.”