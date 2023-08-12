OneSky Community Resources, in collaboration with Okanagan College and the government of British Columbia announced a new early childhood education program which offers both free tuition and a flexible delivery method for people living in the South Okanagan.
The program is designed to help support the childcare industry in the South Okanagan with 15 seats in the free program which begins Aug. 26 at OC’s Penticton campus. Applicants must meet certain criteria to qualify for the funding.
“We are thrilled to receive this generous funding through the Community Workforce Response Grant program and excited to partner on this initiative with Okanagan College,” said OneSky Community Resources executive director Tanya Behardien in a press release.
“This funding will open doors for local aspiring early childhood educators and support a growing need for these professionals in our community.”
This new ECE program in Penticton also introduces a hybrid delivery model, providing flexibility for students who may be working or have other commitments. Students only need to attend one in-person class per week and can take the rest of the program online.
The 11-month program also includes three practicum courses, providing students with real-world experience, one of the hallmarks of an OC education, which also includes community based and professional instructors teaching in a small and intimate setting.
“At Okanagan College we continue to look for new and innovative ways to support communities up and down the Okanagan Valley by creating programming designed to get people working,” said college president Neil Fassina. “This early childhood education program is a perfect example of working with a great community partner like OneSky Community Resources to help train the workforce of the future and support children and families in the South Okanagan.”
Special to The Herald