We came up with this illustration to show readers where Okanagan mayors stand on their re-election plans. Top row from left: Kevin Acton, Lumby; James Baker, Lake Country; Colin Basran, Kelowna; Manfred Bauer, Keremeos; Toni Boot, Summerland. Middle row from left: Spencer Coyne, Princeton; Victor Cumming, Vernon; Cindy Fortin, Peachland; Jim Garlick, Coldstream; Martin Johansen, Oliver. Bottom row from left: Greg McCune, Enderby; Sue McKortoff, Osoyoos; Gord Milsom, West Kelowna; Chris Pieper, Armstrong; John Vassilaki, Penticton.