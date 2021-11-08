A 38-year-old Penticton woman is accused of causing at least three crashes while behind the wheel of a stolen car on Saturday.
Police say the woman was reported to have stolen the vehicle at a home on Logie Road in Summerland around 10 a.m. and then broken into a nearby home before heading south towards Penticton.
“The female suspect was subsequently involved in a motor vehicle collision while driving south on Highway 97 at Sage Mesa. The driver of the other involved vehicle suffered injuries requiring her to be taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“The female suspect had failed to stay at the scene of the collision and continued travelling into Penticton, where she was involved in another collision, where she again was able to continue to drive dangerously within the community.”
The ride finally came to an end around 10:30 a.m., when the stolen vehicle smashed into a rock wall near Main Street and Dawson Avenue, where officers were able to arrest the woman. Her name hasn’t been released pending a first court appearance.
“As a result of our investigation, and while the female remains in custody, numerous charges are being recommended to the B.C. Prosecution Service,” said Grandy. “Drugs are believed to have been a contributing factor.”
Anyone who witnessed the incidents or has other information for investigators is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.