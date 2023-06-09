You have a couple of local kids to thank for a new flagpole going up outside the Summerland Fire Department.
Sloane and Carmella Pagliocchini, ages six and nine, respectively, wrote to Mayor Doug Holmes in January to put in their request after learning the Summerland hall doesn’t have a pole from which to fly the Canadian flag.
“Our cousin, Derek Sharman, was a firefighter in Calgary and he died one and a half years ago…. When he died a lot of other fire halls lowered their flags to half-mast to honour him. We thought this would be a good idea for the Summerland fire hall,” the kids wrote.
The mayor took their request to fire Chief Rob Robinson, who made arrangements to put up the new pole.
Sloane and Carmella have been invited to christen the pole by raising the Canadian flag with local dignitaries on Wednesday, June 14, at 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.