Two bus routes servicing Osoyoos and Penticton will soon see larger buses in order to meet increasing demand and help improve reliability and efficiency in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System.
Route 40 (Osoyoos/Penticton) and Route 41 (Osoyoos local) will soon be upgraded with medium-duty buses with an increased capacity to carry passengers, which will replace the smaller, light-duty buses that currently run the route.
The larger buses will also support enhanced safety requirement for customers to maintain physical distancing on buses where possible. Riders are reminded that BC Transit’s mandatory face covering policy remains in effect for travel on buses and at bus shelters.
The schedules and bus stop locations for service along these two routes will not be impacted by the change.