Alzheimer’s patients in the Okanagan are being recruited for a clinical trial of a potential new medication to treat the disease.
“The Green Memory study will look at whether a naturally derived investigational medication may improve brain function and slow the development of Alzheimer’s disease by rebalancing certain bacteria in the gut,” Kelowna-based Okanagan Clinical Trials said in a press release.
“This investigational medication has been approved for use treating Alzheimer’s disease outside the U.S., and the Green Memory study is now being tested in the U.S. Scientists from Okanagan Clinical Trials are encouraging community members diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease to volunteer for the study.”
Volunteers must: be 50 to 85 years of age; have been diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease; have a study partner who is in contact at least three days a week and can attend related visits.
The study involves seven visits to Okanagan Clinical Trials over a year of treatment, and four additional visits conducted over the phone. During the treatment period, 50% of participants will receive the investigational medication while 50% of participants will receive a placebo. Every participant may be eligible to receive the investigational medication for 26 weeks after completion of their initial year of study participation. There is no cost to participate.
Approximately 2,000 such volunteers will be required for the study in Canada. There are 80 clinics across North America participating in the trial.
For more information, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call 250-862-8141.