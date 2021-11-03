The number of active business licences in Penticton was at an all-time high as of Sept. 30.
There were 3,458 valid licences in effect as of that date, up from 3,297 at the end of 2020, according to data presented to city council at its meeting Tuesday. The number of active licences has been rising steadily since at least 2014, when there were just 2,313.
Meanwhile, the total construction value attached to building permits issued through Sept. 30 rang in at $147.6 million, “and a couple of larger projects are expected to have permits issued before the end of the year, so you’ll see that number increase,” said Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, during what was an update on economic development.
Included in this year’s total were approvals for 422 new residential units, up from just 207 in all of 2020 and representing the highest level since at least 2014. Approximately 20% of the new units are single-family homes while the balance are in multi-family buildings.
The city’s all-time high for construction value was $197.9 million, achieved in both 2016 and 2017.