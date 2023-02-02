Police in Summerland are requesting the public’s help to catch whoever’s responsible for vandalizing three vehicles in the community last weekend.
The vehicles were parked on Brown Street, Kelly Avenue and Prairie Valley Road, and were tagged with spray paint that spelled out some inflammatory words.
“So far, the investigation is leading police to believe the vehicles were not specifically targeted, nor were they connected. If this was meant to be a joke, it certainly wasn’t received that way,” said RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release Thursday.
“While the exact time the events took place is not known, we encourage residents with cameras in these areas to review their footage for anything that may stand out.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Summerland RCMP detachment at 250-494-7416 and quote file No. 2023-202 or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.