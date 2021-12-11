Penticton resident Tina Lee was elected as one of five vice-presidents with the provincial NDP.
Lee, 45, works for South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings in communications and outreach and is also the part-time manager of the Penticton Safety Village.
Aaron Sumexheltza, former chief of the Lower Nicola Indian Band and a candidate in the 2020 provincial election, was elected president marking the first time an Indigenous person has held that position in any major political party in B.C.
“It’s great that we have two people from the Interior on our executive, it will mean voices will be heard and we can focus on all ridings,” Lee said in an interview.
“It’s an exciting time for our party with Aaron being our first Indigenous president. Our entire executive has tremendous diversity.”
Lee, the mother of two, is also president of the Penticton riding association and is vice-president of the federal riding association. She was also active in recent elections for NDP candidates Cannings and Toni Boot.
Additionally, she serves on the Board of Governors for Okanagan College.