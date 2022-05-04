The City of Kelowna presented the 47th annual civic and community awards on Thursday.
In a change from past years, and owing in part to the ongoing pandemic, the event was held in the Laurel building and only nominees and their invited guests were able to attend.
Here is a list of the main award winners:
Citizen of the Year: Lloyd Nelson
Young Citizen of the Year: David Withler
Champion for the Environment: Don Dobson
Corporate award: Kelowna Toyota
Volunteer Organization of the Year: Canadian Mental Health Association
Honour in the Arts:
Jennifer Money
Teen Honour in the Arts: Dryden Bennett
Young Male Athlete: Everett Schmuland and Nathan Loo (tie)
Young Female Athlete: Tatum Wade
Male Athlete of the Year: Jerome Blake
Female Athlete of the Year: Malindi Elmore
Team of the Year: KSS Owls Boys Volleyball team
Coach of the Year: Mike Sodaro
Anita Tozer Award: Edna Terbasket
(The Anita Tozer award is presented to someone who has made an extraordinary and positive contribution to the quality of life in Kelowna.)