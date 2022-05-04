The City of Kelowna presented the 47th annual civic and community awards on Thursday.

In a change from past years, and owing in part to the ongoing pandemic, the event was held in the Laurel building and only nominees and their invited guests were able to attend.

Here is a list of the main award winners:

Citizen of the Year: Lloyd Nelson

Young Citizen of the Year: David Withler

Champion for the Environment: Don Dobson

Corporate award: Kelowna Toyota

Volunteer Organization of the Year: Canadian Mental Health Association

Honour in the Arts:

Jennifer Money

Teen Honour in the Arts: Dryden Bennett

Young Male Athlete: Everett Schmuland and Nathan Loo (tie)

Young Female Athlete: Tatum Wade

Male Athlete of the Year: Jerome Blake

Female Athlete of the Year: Malindi Elmore

Team of the Year: KSS Owls Boys Volleyball team

Coach of the Year: Mike Sodaro

Anita Tozer Award: Edna Terbasket

(The Anita Tozer award is presented to someone who has made an extraordinary and positive contribution to the quality of life in Kelowna.)