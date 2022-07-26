Tuesday, July 26
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, auxiliary meeting, 10:30 a.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), gallery open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, new line dance level 1, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.., improver line dance, 1 p.m..
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (rated G, 87 minutes); “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes), “Thor: Love and Thunder,” (PG, 120 minutes); “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (PG, 125 minutes); “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” (G, 103 minutes); “Nope,” (PG, 131 minutes); For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, July 27
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents: Music in the Park, featuring Rollin’ Coal, Memorial Park in Summerland, 6:30 p.m.
• Made of Clay: Penticton Potters' Exhibition at Penticton Arts Council, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., by donation
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre,new line dance 2, 10:15 a.m., new line dance 3 and 4, 1:10 p.m..
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Lightyear,” shows Wednesday and Thursday at 2 and 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
• Opening day: “She Lives in the Mountains” featuring the works of painter Diane Walters, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, artist talk at 2 p.m.
• The Blueshounds at Oliver’s Music in the Park, Oliver community bandshell, 6:30-8 p.m., 6359 Park Drive, by donation
• Outdoor Movie on the Barley Mill patio, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” 9:30 p.m., by $10 donation to BGC Canada, full menu, beverages and popcorn available
• Live@Time, featuring Kailee McGuire, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, Spanish conversations, 10:30 a.m.., bingo
1 p.m., improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• Final week: “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 (adults, includes GST), $25 (seniors-students), for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Guitarist Jeff Piattelli live in the Badlands at Bad Tattoo Brewing, 6:30 p.m.
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland, scenic runs Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
Friday, July 29
• Downtown Penticton Association presents Music in the Park with Giuseppe Veltri, 8-10 p.m., Gyro Park bandshell
• Joe’s Garage, from Vancouver, performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Bill Lynch Trio at The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., starring Jamie Eberle, Melissa Kuse and Martin Pedersen, for tickets:manyhatstheatre.com
• Gordy Manness Memorial Invitational at Penticton Speedway featuring street stock invitational, late models and hornets, spectator gates open at 6 p.m., racing begins at 7 p.m. (Sarah Cornett-Ching is expected to participate)
• Marin Patenaude in concert at The Grist Mill Gardens in Keremeos, 7 p.m., tickets are $20, visit: oldgristmill.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: Tai Chi, 10 a.m., birthday club, 1 p.m., intermediate/ advanced line dance, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
Saturday, July 30
• Gordy Manness Memorial Invitational at Penticton Speedway featuring street stock invitational, late models and hornets, spectator gates open at 6 p.m., racing begins at 7 p.m. (Sarah Cornett-Ching is expected to participate)
• OK Dope prevents Live Stand-Up Comedy with Dan Duvall, featuring Nash Parker, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m, $20
• Slackwater Sessions live music presents TruckVanCar (formerly Tim Hurley Trio), 8 p.m. at Slackwater Brewery
• Canadian punk legends D.O.A. in concert, with opening acts High Horse and Ruiner, music begins at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets: firehallbrewery.com
• Joe’s Garage, from Vancouver, performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18, Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit: freshbctalentquest.ca
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series with Shalisa, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., BBQ burgers, fries, onion rings, 5:30 p.m., live music with Roland Allen, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
• Juno-nominated neo-folk group Aerialists at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Broke Down Trucks at Covert Farms Family Estate in Oliver, 1-5 p.m.
• Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• The Darylelectones perform at Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series with Double Sharp, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
Monday, Aug. 1
• BC Day at Gyro Park in Penticton yoga with Starlit Yoga, 10 a.m., Josh Smith, 11 a.m., piper, 11:55 a.m., Okanagan song with Serenity Baptiste, noon, Liz Trible, 12:05 p.m., Gord McLaren, 1 p.m., Jack and Jill, 2 p.m., En Karma, 3 p.m.
For inclusion in this feature please email: editor@pentictonherald.ca