It’s BYOB in B.C. courtrooms — Bring Your Own Bible.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced operating changes in courthouses as it has in many buildings.
Those entering the Water Street courthouse in downtown Kelowna are asked by sheriffs if they have any symptoms of COVID-19; directional arrows on the floors show people where to walk to create physical distancing; lawyers and court personnel (but not judges) wear masks; courtrooms have many plastic barriers; spectator capacity has been reduced.
One unusual aspect to court proceedings was demonstrated this week during a trial of a Kelowna Mountie who had been charged with sexual assault.
As he took the stand to testify in his own defence, Chad Vance was told by provincial court judge Roy Dickey that the pandemic meant he would have to make a solemn declaration that the evidence he was about to give would be the truth and nothing but the truth, rather than swear to that by placing his hand on a Bible.
The change in procedure, Dickey said, was due to the pandemic.
In Kamloops, where he is normally based, Dickey said witnesses are permitted to swear on a bible only “if they bring their own Bible.”
Indeed, the website of the Provincial Court of B.C. states: “During the COVID-19 pandemic witnesses will generally affirm before testifying. Anyone wishing to swear an oath must bring a Bible or other religious book or sacred object to court and take it with them when leaving. There will be no Bibles or other religious books available in courtrooms.”
But it was pointed out to Dickey that a Bible wrapped in plastic was available. He allowed Vance to use that Bible.
“Perhaps it is a little bit different here in Kelowna,” Dickey said.
Vance was found not guilty of the charge on Thursday after both the Crown and defence, in an unusual development, agreed his testimony was more credible than the complainants and asked Dickey to acquit him.
The court website notes that a variety of oaths have been taken in B.C. courts over the years by witnesses.
The “Candle Oath” involved a witness placing their right hand over a lighted candle and saying, “I will tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, and if I do not may my soul be extinguished as I quench this flame”.
“The Chicken Oath was even more elaborate,” the government website states. “It involved lighting candles, decapitating a chicken, and burning a signed oath in the candle flame.”