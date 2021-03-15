Dates are set and a new managing director has signed on for the 2021 edition of the Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland.
The festival society, which is dedicated to celebrating the work of Canadian playwright George Ryga, announced Adrian Witt has been appointed to lead the group.
Witt is described in a press release as having 25-plus years’ experience in various industries and non-profits.
“This illustrates the growth of our festival and the society in general as we escalate the level of talent, content, and awareness our festival brings not only for this years’ event but future events,” society president Dan Dinsmore said in a press release.
The festival’s 2020 edition went ahead last August with a combination of virtual and in-person presentations. It remains to be seen what health restrictions will permit this summer.
Ryga, whose most famous play is “The Ecstasy of Rita Joe,” spent most of his life in Summerland, where he died in 1987.
For more information on the festival, tickets, the line-up, donation or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.rygafest.ca