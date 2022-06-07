One of the largest residential development projects proposed for Penticton in recent memory is heading to a public hearing June 20.
The so-called North Wiltse Block development, which contemplates 686 residential units – 475 multi-family homes, 183 single-family homes and 28 duplex units – on Tuesday received preliminary approval from city council for the required zoning and Official Community Plan amendments.
Council’s unanimous decision was informed by the results of a preliminary public consultation process carried out April 5 through May 8 to determine if the project had enough support to merit further consideration.
The developer’s plans, which were tweaked slightly following the earlier consultation, call for a new collector road between Wiltse Boulevard and Partridge Drive, three crescent roads, several cul-de-sacs and two rear lanes. Neighbourhood parks, a park corridor and numerous wildlife trails and walkways are also included.
The new development would cover about a third of the 317-acre North Wiltse Block, which consists of two parcels at 850 Wiltse Blvd. and 160 Crow Pl.
Council also directed staff to work on cost-sharing agreements that will see the city cover 15% of the price of the required water system extension, estimated to cost taxpayers $300,000. All other infrastructure costs would be covered by the developer.