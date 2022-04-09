Blue Mountain’s vineyards may have narrowly escaped the wrath of last summer’s Thomas Creek wildfire, but its grapes didn’t.
And now, in an unprecedented move, the winery has announced it won’t produce a 2021 vintage due to smoke taint in its grapes.
“This is not common. With the exception of 2003, when there were vineyards that were burnt to the ground due to wildfires in the Kelowna region, this is the first time we are hearing about a winery making the decision to skip an entire vintage due to smoke impact,” said Miles Prodan, president and CEO of Wine Growers B.C., in an email Friday.
Blue Mountain Cellars and Vineyard is located just south of Okanagan Falls and less than two kilometres from the perimeter of the Thomas Creek wildfire, which flared to life July 11, 2021, and scorched approximately 11,000 hectares before it was finally brought under control about six weeks later.
The winery harvested grapes as usual last fall and fermented the juice over the winter. Attempts were made to neutralize the smoke taint, but the results weren’t up to snuff, so the winery’s operators just recently made the decision not to bottle the product. Instead, it sold the fermented juice to another winery, the name of which has not been disclosed.
Blue Mountain declined in a statement to reveal how much product it off-loaded and how much the lost vintage will cost, but said it expects to make up the revenue over the next three years. Plus, it’s saving on the expenses associated with bottling, marketing and delivering the product.
The winery still has some past vintages on hand and will decide later this spring if it will open its tasting room for the summer. The vines themselves weren’t affected by the smoke and the winery expects to be back in full production this year.
“Moving forward, there is not a lot we can do to protect the grapes and vines from wildfire smoke. We can take the experience and knowledge gained during the 2021 vintage to be better prepared for another challenging year,” said Blue Mountain’s statement.
“Depending upon the severity of the taint we need to think about our objective in making the wines: The bottom line is to make a serviceable wine that we can sell.”
The degree of smoke taint – and, yes, the term accurately describes the taste – in grapes is dictated by many factors, including proximity to smoke, intensity and duration of smoke and even the time of the growing season.
And while there are ways to measure and mitigate smoke taint, it’s not always possible to save the affected wine, as was the case for Blue Mountain.
“Many of our vineyards are small, family operated (businesses) and a lot of harvesting is done by hand. Hand harvesting is one way wineries are mitigating and preventing smoke impact on the wines,” said Prodan.
“There are local testing labs wineries can send juice samples to as well to get tested before deciding to bottle. Testing for smoke impact marker compounds can be done immediately after smoke exposure, rather than waiting until close to commercial maturity.”
Prodan also pointed out that “smoke exposure does not always lead to smoke taint,” and “many wineries that have not been impacted by smoke are reporting a very high-quality vintage” for 2021.
And with B.C.’s three worst wildfire seasons on record – based on area burned – having come in just the past five years, the need for winemakers to adjust is all the more urgent.
“It’s important to recognize that fires are not a new issue. Grape growers and winemakers from around the world have been adapting to practices to mitigate the effects of wildfires and smoke for many years,” said Prodan.
“Researchers and vintners around the world are increasing focus on understanding smoke impact and investigating ways to prevent it. It’s become priority research for many regions around the world.”