As summer draws to a close, volunteers are scrambling to add another fun event to the long weekend lineup in Penticton that will also benefit our neighbours to the north.
The End of Summer Foam Party is set for Sunday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Gyro Park. It’s a partnership of the Kiwanis Club of Penticton, City of Penticton and Amuzing Fun Rentals.
The event itself will operate like a penny carnival, with activities including face painting, inflatable play equipment, music and more.
“Participants/families will purchase tickets to play the various activities, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to fire relief. Each activity will cost one ticket, and the suggested donation will be $20 for an arm’s length of tickets. The finale will be an epic foam party, which will be free for all to enjoy,” said organizers in a press release.
Members of the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society will be on hand to collect the proceeds and other donations, which will be sent to the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters disaster relief fund for the McDougall Creek Fire.