Part of Alberni Street should be reduced a single lane of traffic to accommodate a new hotel near the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and allow an existing hotel nearby to expand, city council will hear at its June 1 meeting.
Details of the proposal were outlined in a city press release Thursday.
Closing a portion of Alberni Street would limit vehicular traffic to one northbound lane between Vernon and Westminster avenues. That would allow a new hotel planned for the vacant lot at 903 Vernon Ave. to be located closer to the PTCC, while also freeing up space for the Hotel Penticton to build a new wing.
Kamloops-based Mundi Hotel Group is considering as many as 110 rooms for its new project, while Hotel Penticton is looking at 30 to 45 rooms in its expansion.
“Staff believe the proposed road closure and associated land reconfiguration will provide a better design for the future Mundi hotel and strengthen the connection to the PTCC,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in the release.
“Likewise, creating expansion space for the Hotel Penticton will support the goal of constructing additional hotel rooms in this area.”
Under terms of a proposed deal, the closed portion of Alberni Street would be added to the city-owned land being purchased by Mundi Hotel Group, which would take on additional works to facilitate the road closure and give up a small portion on the western edge of the site.
The city would then flip that cut-off to Hotel Penticton for $265,000.
Mundi Hotel Group is paying the city $1.5 million for 903 Vernon Ave., while the city is spending $600,000 on a new pedestrian linkage between the convention centre and the hotel, which is tentatively set to open in late 2023.