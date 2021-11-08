Smoke and flames could be visible as away as Kelowna during controlled burning activities planned to get underway this week near Penticton.
Approximately 1,300 piles of wood debris are set to be torched in the Carmi area east of Penticton and in the White Lake area south of the city, under a program being co-ordinated by the Penticton Indian Band with assistance from the BC Wildfire Service.
The burn, which is part of a larger fuel management project in the Penticton Fire Zone, is tentatively scheduled to start Tuesday.
“The exact timing of the burns will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions. Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate,” said the PIB in a press release that noted fire activity may be spotted as far north as Kelowna and Peachland.