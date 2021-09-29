A pandemic-induced drop in student enrolment has increased the deficit at Okanagan College.
The institution’s projected year-end deficit has climbed from the $2.6 million that was estimated in March to $3.9 million currently.
A key reason is lower-than-expected numbers of foreign students, who pay substantially more tuition than Canadian students, college governors heard Tuesday.
But the number of domestic students at Okanagan College also remains below what they were two years ago, 2019 levels, governors heard.
“I don’t think we’re back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels yet. We’re somewhere in-between, which is what we expected,” said Andrew Hay, a college vice-president.
The number of international students remains down significantly from 2019 because of ongoing pandemic-related travel restrictions and issues around student visas, Hay said.
International student numbers may pick up after Christmas for the winter session, but that remains to be seen, Hay said.
Exact enrolment numbers won’t be known until November, after the final deadline for students to withdraw from classes, governors heard.
In his report to governors, college president Neil Fassina said that “efforts are underway to curb the inflated deficit to a value more in line with the approved deficit before year-end.”
Like all post-secondary institutions in B.C., Okanagan College is normally required by provincial law to balance revenues with expenses. But the government has granted permission to run a deficit, in Okanagan College’s case of up to $5.3 million, because of challenges associated with COVID-19.
For this academic year, Okanagan College’s operating budget is $125.7 million. Salaries and benefits make up $93.7 million of the total.
The college operates campuses in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, and Salmon Arm. Projections made earlier this year were that the college would have 7,236 full-time students this fall.