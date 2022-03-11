A pair of controlled burns are planned to get underway in the forests surrounding Penticton later this month.
The burns, to be conducted by the BC Wildfire Service and Penticton Indian Burn, could start as soon as March 14, but likely won’t begin until after March 28.
“The exact timing of the burns will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions. Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation,” the BC Wildfire Service said in a press release.
“The Penticton Indian Band and the BC Wildfire Service will carefully control and monitor the fires at all times. Smoke and flames may be visible from Penticton and surrounding areas, and to travellers along Highways 97, 97C and Highway 3A.”
The two sites slated for burns are: a 95-hectare plot near Ellis Creek about six kilometres west of Penticton and a 62-hectare swath near Penticton Creek about eight km northeast of the city.
“The purpose of these prescribed burns is to improve public safety through a reduction in fuel loading (standing and surface fuel) within the wildland urban interface to provide a level of community protection from wildfire and supporting the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve the landscape,” added the release.