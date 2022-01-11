April 18 is the tentative deadline for Summerland property owners to weigh in on a plan to borrow up to $6.5 million to repair and update infrastructure along a 2.6-kilometre section of Giant’s Head Road.
Council voted Monday to use the alternative approval process to gain public assent for the borrowing. The AAP requires 10% of registered voters – 986 people in Summerland – to formally object to the borrowing to trigger a full referendum or have council reconsider.
Terms of the AAP must still be approved by the B.C. Inspector of Municipalities. The district is tentatively planning to begin advertising the AAP on March 10.
Assuming a 3% interest rate on a 25-year loan, the district expects the average Summerland property owner to pay about $73 per year through a combination of a 2% tax increase and 4.8% water rate increase.
The project will focus on a 1.6-km stretch of Giant’s Head Road between Harris and Gartrell roads. Work will include replacing a pair of aging watermains that will allow separation of irrigation and drinking water, widening and repaving the pothole-scarred road above, and creating a separated three-metre cycling path.
An additional one-kilometre section of Giant’s Head Road from Gartrell Road to Hillborn Street will be repaved only.