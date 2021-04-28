Hospitalizations in B.C. due to COVID-19 returned to 500 on Tuesday, up from 484 on Monday.
But the number of new cases of the disease reported Tuesday was 799, remaining below peak daily levels of over 1,000 seen earlier this month.
Of the 500 people in hospital — two shy of the all-time record — 164 are being treated in intensive care.
In the Interior Health region, 96 new cases were confirmed Tuesday
Also Tuesday, the government extended the state of emergency declared last year in relation to COVID-19 until at least May 11.
“With over 1.5 million British Columbians already vaccinated and tens of thousands joining them each day, the end of this pandemic is in sight. But we're not there yet,” Premier John Horgan said in a news release.
Extension of the state of emergency allows the government to keep fining people who violate orders related to the pandemic.
Between Aug. 21 and last week, 328 tickets of $2,300 were issued to people who organized banned gatherings, or to owners of properties where such events took place.
As well, 35 fines of $575 were given to people who attended non-compliant events. And 148 people have been given fines totalling $250,000 for contravening the Federal Quarantine Act.
Elsewhere in Canada, dozens of health professionals from the military, federal government, Canadian Red Cross and even Newfoundland hospitals are being redeployed to COVID-19 hot zones during the relentless third wave of the pandemic in Canada.
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the average number of new cases over the last week has declined slightly, but more people are dying, and the number of people in hospitals keeps growing.
Nova Scotia, once part of the oft-praised Atlantic bubble, is going into full lockdown Wednesday facing its worst outbreak yet, with a record 96 new cases reported Tuesday.
The Canadian Armed Forces is deploying 60 service members to help with testing in Nova Scotia, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It also sending three military teams of nurses and medical technicians, and another nine military nurses with ICU experience to Ontario, where intensive care units and hospital wards are bursting.
"Sending men and women in uniform to help in Ontario is a serious step," Trudeau said Tuesday in Ottawa. "We’re doing this because the situation requires it."
They will join six nurses and three doctors from Newfoundland who arrived in Ontario to help Tuesday. Trudeau said Ottawa will help fund more of the same if any other provinces have people who are willing to help and can be spared at home.
Trudeau says the federal government has also reached out to Alberta on what support the province might need.
Alberta reported 145 ICU patients Monday, close to its record of 151 reached in December. Most of them are under the age of 60.