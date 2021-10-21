Halloween isn’t just for kids at a Summerland winery, although a seasonally themed promotion is aimed at helping the younger generation.
On now through Oct. 31, Backdoor Winery is Happy Hello Wine: tastings of six wines paired with candy for $10. All the proceeds are going to the BGC Okanagan – formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club – to help build a youth centre in Summerland.
“Since purchasing Backdoor Winery in 2020, I wanted to find ways to show our community that supports us how we can support them,” said Backdoor Winery owner Jesse Gill in a press release.
“Giving to an organization that places an emphasis on supporting boys and girls is something we see value in. Our Happy Hello Wine campaign is a great and fun way for us to be able to raise money and support BGC Okanagan in building Summerland a youth centre.”
Backdoor Winery is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.