Winter is coming quick, but the city’s plans to clear snow from Penticton’s new lake-to-lake bike route are still a work in progress.
“Depending on the amount of snow that comes, the situation’s going to vary slightly,” said public works manger Len Robson when questioned about the bike lanes Tuesday during a presentation to city council.
Robson appeared in front of elected officials to get approval for updates to the city’s snow and ice control policy, which has been amended to include 2.3 kilometres of new, separated bike lanes.
“In some cases, (snow) will be windrowed up against the sidewalk. In some cases, we do have a blower attachment for the municipal tractor and we may be able to blow (snow) into the adjacent park – for example, the 100 block of Martin Street would be very suitable for that. In other cases, we may have to windrow our pile and then come back and remove it later, or plow snow directly into a truck,” explained Robson.
“It’s our first year at it and we’ve got lots of ideas, and we’ve got to see what works and what doesn’t.”
Robson received unanimous approval for the updated policy and a $477,000 budget for 2022. That’s up from an average of $461,000 over the past three years and the increase is directly related to the new bike route.
Bike lanes have been classified as Priority 2 for snow removal, the same as bus shelters and sidewalks, meaning they must be cleared within 24 hours after an accumulation of 2.5 centimetres of snow.
Priority 1 areas, such as bus routes, school zones and major collector roads, must be cleared within 12 hours.
City engineer Ian Chapman said separately during Tuesday’s meeting that he’s received just “two or three” reports of damage to the equipment on the bike lanes, which were installed this past summer, and only a single report of a conflict between a cyclist and motorist.