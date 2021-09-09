Environmental questions were the main course and dessert Tuesday evening as four of the five candidates in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding were grilled on line by a group of mostly young environmental activists from the Kootenay part of the riding.
NDP incumbent Richard Cannings, Conservative candidate Helena Konanz, Liberal Ken Robertson and the Green Party’s Tara Howse took questions on Zoom from several representatives of environmental groups in the forum organized by Fridays for Future West Kootenay and the Nelson-West Kootenay chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Sean Taylor, candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, told The Herald that he was banned from the debate.
Forum organizer Michael Abrosimoff-Penner said Wednesday by email: “We followed the national debate guidelines on polling levels when we determined which parties to include.”
The ongoing battle against logging in old growth forests generated some consensus among the candidates, as Cannings, Howse and Robertson agreed that some form of moratorium needs to be implemented to stop the practice.
“We need an immediate moratorium on old growth logging,” Howse declared, describing the areas as vital carbon sinks and fire suppressants.
She prescribed a re-evaluation of harvesting of resources in general, which could lead, in part, to a national forestry policy.
Robertson favours a ban on cutting trees that are older than 250 years, although he didn’t elaborate on how such a ban might work and did not indicate such a ban is part of the national Liberal platform.
Cannings said he has been writing about the destruction of old growth forests and the resulting loss of forest diversity for a long time. “We have to value forests for more than fibre,” he said.
While forestry is provincial jurisdiction, Cannings prescribed a vital role for the federal government in compensating forest companies for the “going back on contracts they have in forest tenure... Then we can have a moratorium. Otherwise, it just won’t work.”
Konanz offered nothing definitive on the issue, suggesting only that all levels of government, along with Indigenous voices need to “work together to make sure the proper decisions are made.”
The closely related issue of how the RCMP has been dealing with protesters at the Fairy Creek site on southern Vancouver Island marked clear differences between Konanz and the other three candidates.
The Conservative didn’t address the force’s actions at Fairy Creek, but used the issue to plead for more RCMP officers across the country. “We need to attract more people and more diversity in the RCMP,” she said.
Howse reminded the audience that the Green Party was the first to complain about the Mounties’ action at Fairy Creek, pointing out that the RCMP was formed primarily to “protect the interests of rich, white, male landowners.”
Citing a youthful flirtation with becoming a Mountie and a brother who is a member, she said there is systemic racism in the RCMP and that much better cultural training is needed for the national police force.
Cannings said the NDP has demanded an independent inquiry into the goings on at Fairy Creek. “They are over the top. They are there at the behest of the behest of the forest companies. (The actions) are just completely unacceptable.”
Robertson said he “would like to see some civilian oversight that would actually have teeth … where they would investigate and charge (police forces) to hold them accountable to the law. I believe in peaceful protest.”
A new proposed crime — ecocide — also revealed shades of different perspective among the candidates.
Defined in part as “as unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts,” environmental groups are pushing to have ecocide to become a crime before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
Asked for their take on the issue, the most in favour of making ecocide an international crime was Howse. “The Green Party is very much in favour of the idea… (former Green Party leader) Elizabeth May is very much in support of this,” she said.
Howse pointed out such a law would not target individual workers, but rather would make “governments and corporate holdings” accountable.
Robertson didn’t directly address the ICC issue, but acknowledged the destruction of the environment is a “crime against humanity (and) we all have to be responsible for our actions.
“As an Indigenous person, I care for Mother Earth (and about) what has occurred over 150 years of colonization,” he said.
Cannings said there clearly is a global crisis in biodiversity and extinction, and “We have to fix it quickly. (However) sometimes international law is cumbersome and I’m not sure whether it’s the best way to go.
“But I’m very behind any efforts to stop the loss of biodiversity and natural spaces around the world. This has been my life.”
Taking a contrary approach, Konanz said: “I hate the word ecocide. It’s terrible. … I believe that Canadians are trying their best when it comes to the environment. But we can always do better. Let’s not scare our children with words like ecocide.”
As for making ecocide a crime to be prosecuted by the ICC, Konanz said: “We are a sovereign country. We don’t want any other judicial system telling us what’s right or wrong.” (In fact, Canada is a member of the ICC and was the fourteenth of 60 countries to sign the Rome Statute, the court’s founding treaty.)
The candidates were asked what they had each done personally to “bring about systemic change (by implementing) solutions. Not just talk.”
Robertson made one of several references to the influence of his grandmother, as he described protesting development at Sun Peaks near Kamloops as a youngster.
“She was showing me the way that we needed to protect the watershed and biodiversity,” he said.
“Working for the environment and climate action has been the story of my life,” said Cannings. “I had a full career as a biologist before I got into politics. I’ve written more than a dozen books on environment and nature.”
He mentioned that his first private member’s bill as a rookie MP was to close a loophole in the Species at Risk Act, which the Harper government had been using “to simply do nothing for species at risk.”
Howse cited her membership and activities in several environment-focused organizations in the West Kootenays as well as being a member of the Rossland official community plan advisory committee.
Konanz noted that she is “the only person (among the candidates) who has worked as a city councillor.” She pointed to several Penticton council initiatives that occurred during her tenure, including enhanced recycling programs, LED street lights and starting work on the city’s official community plan.
Candidates were asked what actions they would take in their first 100 days if elected to Parliament.
Pointing out that some 500 people died in heat dome period in B.C., Cannings said the damage to the environment that has occurred so far is here to stay and “all we can do is make sure it doesn’t get any worse.”
“For instance, the people who died in apartments (or) in heat island without green spaces. We have to go to those nature-based solutions to build green spaces quickly,” he said.
“(We have to) look at the mental health of people who can’t go outside (and suffer from) long-term despair and anxiety. We have to get into adaptation piece right away.”
Konanz stuck to her notion that all levels of government need to work together to address environmental and climate issues.
She pointed to the Conservative platform, which calls for low carbon savings accounts, bringing forward zero-emission vehicles, ending dumping of raw sewage and work to bring down the spread of plastic waste.
Robertson, as he did on several occasions, invoked his Indigenous heritage, saying he “Would go back to my grandmother’s teachings to protect the watershed, which protects the plants, trees, the animals. I believe in the land. The land is connected to us as Mother Earth on Turtle Island.”
He also pointed out Liberal plans to phase out subsidies for the oil and gas sector and “accelerate the targets of the Paris Accord,” adding that his party has the only plan that “has been costed and vetted.”
Howse said the situation calls for “deep systemic changes.”
Specifically, she said the Greens would: create an arms-length climate style caucus including youth, Indigenous people and scientists to speak to government; cancel the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the costal gas link; ban fracking; eliminate government subsidies to the fossil fuel industry; and divest away from fossil fuel businesses.
