The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
7:15 a.m. Ross Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
9:25 a.m. Forestbrook Place, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:08 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:09 p.m. Road 9, Oliver. Burning complaint.
4:22 p.m. Rosetown Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:39 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.
6:42 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
6:42 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Structure fire.
6:52 p.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Medical first response.
11:18 p.m. Hastings Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
Tuesday
3:31 a.m. Willowbrook Road, Willowbrook. Motor-vehicle incident.