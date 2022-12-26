A local lawyer who’s representing himself in a legal battle against the City of Penticton over a 2020 landslide scored a minor victory in court last week.
A judge sitting in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Dec. 21 ordered the city to file additional affidavits from a handful of people whose reports its trying to have declared privileged and therefore off-limits to the plaintiffs, Daniel Lo and Sean Albert Wright.
Lo, a practising lawyer, and Wright are seeking compensation for loss of value of their home at 734 Creekside Dr., which was spared by an August 2020 landslide that mangled the home next door at 718 Creekside Dr.
In their February 2021 notice of claim, Lo and Wright alleged the slide was caused by a leaky watermain above the site at 645 Heather Rd. and that the city had demonstrated negligence by not repairing the leak.
In its April 2021 reply, the city denied knowledge of any water leak in the area and expressly ruled it out as the cause of the slide.
Since then, the two sides have been engaged in the discovery process, with the city providing four lists of relevant documents – most recently in September 2022 – to the defendants.
The city asserted litigation privilege – meaning the documents were created specifically for the court case – over some of the material contained in the lists, but the judge ruled the municipality hadn’t established a basis to be granted secrecy.
The documents in question include photos and a report produced by an adjuster hired by the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C., plus reports prepared by retired city employee Mitch Moroziuk, who served as incident commander for the landslide, which triggered evacuation orders.
The city was ordered to provide additional affidavits from the insurance adjuster and Moroziuk that will be used at a future hearing to determine if the material can indeed be kept secret from the plaintiffs.
No trial date has been set.