People who have lost a loved one due to a drug overdose or suicide are invited to participate in a free series of weekly workshop starting later this month in Penticton.
Appropriately titled the Life Transitions Workshop, the two-hour sessions will be co-facilitated by counsellors from the South Okanagan Loss Society and Pathways Addictions Resource Centre.
Workshops will run each Thursday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 25, from 1-3 p.m.
Funding for the program is being covered by Valley First Credit Union.
To register, call Pathways at 250-492-0400.
To find out about other programming offered by the South Okanagan Loss Society, call 250-488-1320 or email sols.penticton@gmail.com.