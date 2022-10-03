An aptly named local security company has unlocked a $750,000 funding package from Community Futures to build a new network operations centre in Penticton.
Local Security is now hiring staff to support the centre, where guards will monitor feeds from video cameras across the Okanagan Valley with the assistance of artificial intelligence.
The system allows Local Security staff to contact first responders and send surveillance images and video in real time, while also providing overwatch.
“Our highly trained security professionals are already processing more than 10,000 alarms per day, resulting in countless arrests and millions of dollars in property crime prevented,” said CEO Adam Power in a press release.
“For businesses and municipalities looking to reduce losses while protecting their people and assets, it’s an easy value proposition to add our services to their security portfolio.”
Community Futures offices around B.C. are funded by the federal government through Pacific Economic Development Canada.