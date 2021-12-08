If it's all systems go, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will kick off the twice-delayed 75th anniversary edition of the Penticton Peach Festival next summer.
The team of aerial acrobats this week unveiled its 2022 touring schedule, which includes a visit to Penticton on Aug. 3, the same day Peachfest is scheduled to open.
The Snowbirds’ last visit to Penticton was in August 2019 to coincide with the opening of what was the last full version of Peachfest prior to the pandemic.
The team typically performs over Okanagan Lake Beach, where thousands of people congregate to watch the show.