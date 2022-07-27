A sprawling public engagement exercise kicks off next month as the regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen begins a review of one of its key land-use policies.
The subject of the consultation is the South Okanagan Sub-Regional Growth Strategy, which guides future growth in the member municipalities and electoral areas located in the South Okanagan. Public input on the proposed amendments to the RGS will help direct growth to key areas over a 20-year horizon.
RDOS staff has recommended some changes to the plan that will be discussed at a series of open houses.
Those events are set for:
- Okanagan Falls, Monday, Aug. 8, 7-8:30 p.m., 1141 Cedar Ave.
- Oliver, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 7-8:30 p.m., 6359 Park Dr.
- Osoyoos, Thursday, Aug. 11, 6:30-8 p.m., 8505 68th Ave.
- Summerland, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 5:30-7 p.m., 9525 Wharton St.
- Penticton, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 5:15-6:45 p.m., 325 Power St.
- An online open house is planned for Thursday, Sept. 1, 7-8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca/rgs, call 250-486-0182 or email planning@rdos.bc.ca.