Good Deeds

The South Okanagan-Similkameen branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association recently received a $1,000 donation from COBS Bread for Unity Clubhouse. COBS also donates their left-over bread to CMHA every Friday to help offset some of the costs associated with operating a meals program seven days per week for folks living with a mental illness. Pictured are CMHA-SOS president Colleen Caron, Linda Brown from COBS Bread Riverside Village, and Leah Schulting, executive director of CMHA-SOS.