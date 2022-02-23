Owners of a shuttered West Kelowna gym say they might re-open and follow COVID-19 pandemic protocols after all.
“We are working diligently with a new lawyer in how we can open up and operate. We’re probably going to be following the mandate protocol,” Iron Energy co-owner Brett Godin said on social media.
“We don’t know. It’s something that we’re not really wanting to do but at this time, you guys, we need to provide food and shelter for our families,” Godin said.
The gym stayed open despite a public health order requiring such facilities to shut down. The business has been fined by Interior Health. The BC Supreme Court has ordered the business to close and Godin said the ruling would be obeyed.
“We have lost the big fight to Big Brother,” he said. “We’re forced to shut down and the gym is no longer open.”
“The owners will be actually serving jail time and criminal charges if we allow the gym to be open and operate at this time,” he said.
Although gym facilities are now closed, Godin invited people to stop by the business and buy merchandise.