Following six reports of purses being stolen from shopping carts so far this year, the Penticton RCMP is asking people to be more vigilant.
“In each of these instances, the victim was unloading their groceries and had their bag stolen while it was unattended in the shopping cart – in some cases, their credit cards were used fraudulently,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“It only takes a second. Before you put your groceries away, we encourage you to put your bag away first.”
If your bag is stolen, call police right away. Then, call your bank to ensure your cards are cancelled before they can be used fraudulently. Never keep your SIN card or birth certificate in your bag unless absolutely necessary.