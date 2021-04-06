If the red-hot Penticton real estate market has left you behind, take heart: Now you can buy a piece of the city with pretend money.
Penticton-Opoly will be available later this week at the local Walmart store and on the retail chain’s website.
It’s based on Monopoly – the world’s best-selling board game – but tailored for the Peach City with landmarks like Penticton Speedway, LocoLanding Adventure Park and Marina Way Beach serving as some of the properties players can purchase.
Penticton is among nine B.C. cities for which games are being released this week by Victoria-based Outset Media. That lifts to 149 the total number of Canadian cities with their own officially sanctioned versions of Monopoly.
Outset Media vice-president JP Teskey said his company is the only Canadian firm that has permission from toy giant Hasbro to use the Monopoly theme, which drew the attention of retail giant Walmart.
“They said: ‘Could you guys develop and sell to us a lineup of games celebrating communities across Canada,’” recalled Teskey. “And we said: ‘Absolutely.’”
Teskey said Penticton-Opoly is both a fun game and collector’s item. And while his company started out with big-city versions, they weren’t a hit.
“We found that our best-selling games were in slightly smaller communities that tended to embrace this idea,” explained Teskey.
The most expensive property in the Peach City version is Downtown Penticton – which occupies the same spot as Boardwalk in Monopoly – at $425.
Teskey said the company always selects a city’s downtown core as its most valuable asset and doesn’t charge businesses to be included in the game.
“We don’t want to play favourites,” he explained.