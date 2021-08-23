Kennith James Skwleqs Robertson was officially introduced to South Okanagan West Kootenay voters Sunday.
The federal Liberal candidate — “Ken” for short — was mainstreeting near The Peach. During a rain delay, he spent time with riding association volunteers under a cover at Wayne & Freda coffee shop, not far from the lakeshore.
“I think every candidate believes that (they can win),” Robertson said in an interview with The Herald.
“Every campaign is a tough road. With an incumbent like Richard (Cannings), he’s been there for quite some time and he has name recognition and that’s a problem for every candidate who’s not him. I feel I bring a new perspective, an unbiased opinion, especially on the hard issues that I can look at with fresh eyes.”
Robertson is a member of the Neskonlith Indian Band, near Chase. A married father of four, three of his children are on the autism spectrum and he's been a vocal advocate for autistic children and their families for many years.
Although he lives outside of the SO-WK riding, Robertson vows to work hard on his campaign between now and election day on Sept. 20.
“I plan on visiting all four corners of the riding,” Robertson said who got off to a late start as his vetting was completed late last week. “I’m happy to be here.”
Although new to federal politics, he was a Green Party candidate in the 2014 Ontario provincial election in Etobicoke North and previously ran for his band council.
With every election, a candidate gains valuable experience, he said.
Robertson devotes much of his time to being an advocate for children with autism and their families.
“As a father with three children on the spectrum, unknowingly I chose to be an advocate for my non-verbal daughter and advocate on her behalf for support services. I’ve been working with provincial governments and the Canadian Academy of Health and Science out of Alberta, for a national autism strategy.”
In 2020, Robertson was awarded Canada’s Meritorious Service Medal from the Governor General “for creating Four Directions Autism, and for highlighting gaps in autism spectrum disorder advocacy and the need for culturally relevant services.”
COVID recovery, reconciliation with First Nations and climate change are among the key issues in the election, Robertson said.
The quoted a detailed platform on reconciliation from the Liberal policy guide.
“Over 80 per cent of the calls to action on the Government of Canada have been achieved or are well on their way. We (Liberals) are committed to answering those calls, to working with our partners to assure that, as a country, we do even more on the journey of reconciliation. That means standing side by side with each other.
“I see that we can all do better and that we can send an indigenous voice from the South Okanagan-West Kootenay (to Ottawa) by simply voting for Ken Robertson.”
The Herald is holding its traditional candidates' forum, Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 7-9 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, the event will be available live online. (The candidates and media panelists will all be inside a large banquet hall, socially distanced.) Other details are forthcoming.
--
A background article on Ken Robertson's work on behalf of children with autism.
https://www.autismontario.com/news/autism-ontario-celebrates-ken-robertson-upon-receiving-canadas-meritorious-service-medal