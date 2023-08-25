Mamas don’t get scared off by wildfires – they pitch in to help.
While firefighters capture the public’s hearts – and rightfully so – during times like these, there are unseen armies of volunteers working deep behind the front lines to help those who have been displaced.
But beyond getting the basics like food, clothing and accommodations from Emergency Support Services, families with kids face additional challenges like child care that are tough to beat even in good times.
Enter: Mamas for Mamas.
Founded in Kelowna in 2014, the specialized poverty-relief agency now has 50-plus branches across Canada.
It’s hometown branch sprung into action last week when wildfires forced thousands from their homes in the Central Okanagan.
“Mamas for Mamas has helped with wildfire response and flood responses in the past. Our involvement stems from our commitment to ensure that all caregivers and children are supported in their times of need. Often families reach out for assistance during natural disasters while waiting on support from ESS and their insurance companies,” said Christine Jontz-Barbour on behalf of the Mamas in an email Wednesday.
So far, “We have helped several hundred families directly from our offices and have helped thousands indirectly with our deliveries to Emergency Support Services and fire camps in the Okanagan and Shuswap.”
“We are supporting evacuees with resource navigation, gift cards and supplies, such as food, clothing, formula, diapers and hygiene products. In addition, we are making daily deliveries of food and supplies to the fire camps. We’ve also partnered with local businesses to provide laundry and shower facilities. Donations of supplies are pouring in from supporters across the country.”
Jontz-Barbour described it as an “all-hands-on-deck effort for the organization, which operates a free store, counselling service and a host of outreach programs.
“We have 30 staff working with clients and other agencies in town to ensure supplies are getting into the hands of everyone who needs them. We have over 200 volunteers who have signed up to assist with the fire relief efforts,” said Jontz-Barbour.
Most of the action is co-ordinated via the Mamas’ website (www.mamasformamas.org/firesupport/) where families can easily register for help, volunteers can offer their time and donors can give money.
People interested in donating supplies can find updated lists of what’s needed most on the Mama’s Instagram page. As of Wednesday, baby clothes, diapers, food and personal hygiene supplies were the most sought-after items.
Mamas for Mamas can also be reached via phone at 1-877-535-2432 or email at info@mamasformamas.org.
The organization was founded by Shannon Christensen in the garage of her Kelowna home. To date, it’s helped 20,000 families across Canada.