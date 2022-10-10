Penticton’s Community Climate Action Plan was the star of the civic election forum on Oct. 6, as one candidate after another pointed to its promise of a sustainable future.
The plan is an exhaustive medium- and long-term strategy to reduce emissions through actions in transportation, building design and waste management.
The forum, sponsored by the First Things First environmental advocacy group, featured 12 of 16 council candidates and four of five candidates for the mayor’s chair.
Questions centred generally on the theme of the role of civic government in the protection of environmental sustainability and liveability.
The candidates were supplied the questions ahead of time.
There was precious little difference of opinion, although one hint of disagreement emerged over the utility of geo-thermal heat as a source of energy for residential and other heating and cooling.
Council candidate Isaac Gilbert told the meeting he only recently learned of its potential. “I didn’t know we could put geo-thermal here in Penticton. Yes, we can. I think we need to push initiatives (for) geo-thermal, because it is very passive and (causes) very low intensity of emissions.”
Council candidate Lindsey Hall, however, opined that, “Geo-thermal is overrated. We’ve had (it installed) in buildings built in the city and the geothermal system failed.”
Mayor John Vassilaki said geo-thermal is too expensive for homeowners and ductless heating and electric heat pumps are better options.
Vassilaki touted the community action plan, which was adopted by the city in November 2021. He said it will reduce emissions by about 40% by 2030. “If we can start working on the three main goals, we can get the work done.”
Mayoral candidate, and current councillor, Julius Bloomfield pointed to his environmental bona fides as a provincial Green Party candidate in 2009. “(But) I quickly realized there’s a better opportunity to make a difference at the municipal level.”
Responding to a question about the role the city can play in housing sustainability, he cited protection of water courses and forests, fire protection for homes in forest interface areas, and a vigorous FireSmart program.
As well, he suggested, “(We) need to have a rising rate for water for residential use, above the normal level for an average home, to restrict the over-consumption of water for decorative landscaping.”
Mayoral candidate Jason Reynen, said to reduce emissions from buildings, “We need to ensure that all builds are considering the use of geo-thermal … if it’s a proper area for it — my father did that exact thing up on Carmi Hill — (and) consult with experts on renovations on public structures and incorporate sustainable technology.”
Owen Hayward, running for mayor, acknowledged the repetitiveness of he answers coming from the candidates. He suggested, “The city controls zoning bylaws and the rules for developers and builders. So, the simple, easy solution is initiatives for our builders and developers to meet or exceed the climate action plan as they build new projects.”
Incumbent Coun. Katie Robinson reiterated the importance of the climate plan. “(It) outlines the path toward a low-carbon future for our city. It’s imperative that all levels of government, especially local ones, commit to a change for the future. … Think globally and act locally.”
Helena Konanz, a two-time federal Conservative candidate who is seeking a return to council, said: “I’m no expert on this subject, but it’s obvious we need to do something more than we’re doing right now.”
She said that if she is elected, she will bring to the council table a motion to “ban all water bottles from all public facilities and put in water filling stations.”
Much of the discussion at the forum centred around trees and their sustainability value. Council candidate Katie O’Kell said: “Trees not only have this ability to hold in our soil, but they can actually change the temperature of the air around them, they can mitigate the humidity and they are a … massive carbon sink. We need to protect them however we can.”
O’Kell mentioned a program in Toronto that mandates a tree on “every single person’s property in the city. It creates a beautiful aerial canopy … but also encourages trees everywhere, which means it’s more walkable, it’s not as hot. … It’s something our city could easily do. Who doesn’t love a tree in the front yard?”
Former mayor Andrew Jakubeit said: “The city owns its own electric utility and has the ability to explore more with solar energy,” he said. “We need to be more aggressive with a tree mandate to plant trees in our boulevards, not only to capture (CO2) but to add some shade and unify neighbourhoods.
“We need to be offering more incentives or grants for homeowners to convert to solar or other energy efficiencies or xeriscaping.”
Council candidate Nick Kruger invoked the memory of his grandmother, Annie Kruger. “(She was) was a firekeeper, (a) skill that goes back thousands of years. It reduces the amount of fuel in the ground … one of the ways we’ve always kept this place forest-fire free.”
He said she wrote a letter every day to some level of government to try to protect the purity of water. “Every living thing on earth needs water. I’m going to try to bring (to office) that passion for the environment through my grandma’s teachings.”
Council candidate Larry Schwartzenberger also echoed the importance of the action plan: “Council has an important role in fighting climate change by following the climate action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in city-owned buildings, vehicles and waste facilities and by providing education, regulation and possibly incentives for the citizens and businesses in the city to reduce their own emissions.”
Incumbent Coun. James Miller cautioned that not everyone agrees with the battle against climate change. “There are still climate change deniers. Some are the same people who resisted science during the pandemic,” he said.
“I’m very sad to note there are people who are bitterly angry, but I’ll leave you with this: hate, fear and vengeance are all powerful emotions. But so are love, compassion and forgiveness, and we need all of those.”
Incumbent Coun. Campbell Watt, responding to a question about the threat of floods and fire, said: “This is about resiliency. … Since I’ve been on council, we have added an emergency program coordinator, a sustainability manager, a FireSmart coordinator and added emergency office training to mitigate these threats. … If re-elected I will continue to invest in this area.”
Ryan Graham conceded that he has much to learn in the area of sustainability and appreciated the forum as an opportunity to learn. He added: “Passion creates progress. We need progress on solar and wind initiatives.”