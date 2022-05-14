Foreigners contribute $266 toward the education of every Canadian student attending Central Okanagan Public Schools.
Without an international education program, the district would have $9,882 to spend on each student, trustees will hear next week.
But with the $6.2 million paid in tuition by the families of foreign students, per-pupil funding rises to $10,148.
For the current school year, fees collected through the international program allowed the district to hire 28 more full-time teachers than would have been possible otherwise, and 13 more full-time certified educational assistants.
“The funding distributed to schools continues to unhand the student experience for all students, including many of our most vulnerable,” states a staff report to trustees.
This year, there are 544 foreign students enrolled in Kelowna-area public schools. Slightly more than half that were enrolled last year, while the rest are new to the program.
While $6.2 million in fees is collected in tuition, the program only costs $2.3 million to operate. The difference, of $3.9 million, is used by the district to hire more teachers and offer programs that likely wouldn’t otherwise exist.