Richelle Leckey, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan community engagement co-ordinator, who is from Penticton, offers a sneak peek at what will be found inside the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in a Box, presented by Telus. The boxes, which were available for purchase online throughout the Okanagan Valley are now sold out. They included an invitation to a virtual meeting to celebrate Pink Shirt Day in place of the BGCO's annual in-person event held in Kelowna. Donations to the campaign are still being accepted at boysandgirlsclubs.ca. The Pink Shirt Day campaign recently received a $10,000 boost from an anonymous donor. The club hopes to raise $20,000 to support programs and safe spaces for children and youth. The Boys and Girls Club also has just received a $25,000 Ted Rogers Community Grant from Rogers Communications. Everyone is reminded to wear something pink on Wednesday for Pink Shirt Day in recognition of anti-bullying.