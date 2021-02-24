Kindness and compassion. These sound like pretty simple ways to approach many of the challenges we face today, but unfortunately just because it is simple, doesn’t mean it is always easy to achieve.
The Pink Shirt Day movement is a reminder of the importance of treating others with dignity and respect. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected us all, the acts of being kind and lifting each other up are some of the best gifts we can give during this difficult time.
“Our goal is to ensure we are continuing the kindness movement and working toward eliminating bullying,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan.
“Now more than ever, we all need to be a part of helping the people within our communities feel cared for, understood, supported, and included.”
Every day at the BGCO we work with children, youth, and families to learn the importance of kindness, compassion, empathy, and self-confidence through the diverse programs that we offer, both in-person and virtually.
Our vision is all children and youth discover and achieve their dreams and grow up to be healthy, successful, and active participants in society. We believe that every child, and you, deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. It is why Pink Shirt Day is held close to our hearts.
The day of action and awareness falls in line with the core values and mission that we strive for every day. This includes welcoming everyone in a safe, accepting environment based on belonging and positive relationships. We ensure that children, youth, families, volunteers, and staff are heard, respected, valued, and treated fairly.
We encourage and support every child and youth to play, learn, and grow to achieve their dreams. We speak out for children, youth, and families so that we can make our world better. To achieve all of this we work together with young people, families, volunteers, our communities, and government.
Pink Shirt Day serves as a reminder that we are here to speak up and to help our communities. There are many forms of bullying, including the use of electronic media to threaten, embarrass, intimidate, or to damage a reputation. Bullying also happens when someone is verbally attacking someone, excluding a person, spreading rumours, ignoring others, and using physical force or aggression against another person.
Now an international movement, Pink Shirt Day has humble beginnings. Pink Shirt Day was inspired by a small act of kindness when David Shepherd, Travis Price and their friends not only wore pink shirts but distributed them around the school in sympathy for a boy who was being bullied for wearing pink — fast-forward 14 years and the rest is history.
This year, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, we want you to remember the importance of kindness, compassion, and sincerity.
Bullying does not have to be a part of growing up. It is overwhelming, hurtful, and can make people feel alone. It can affect learning, friendships and most importantly, physical and emotional health. If you are a victim of bullying, reach out for help. With one-in-five students affected by bullying, chances are that you or someone you know is being impacted. Talk to a parent, teacher, or friend. Do you have a friend who is being bullied? Let them know they’re not alone, and speak out. Most bullying incidents stop within 10 seconds if a bystander intervenes.
If you’re being bullied, bullying someone else, or see a friend who is being bullied, reach out for help.
Call the Kids Help Phone. Or, visit your local Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan. There is support for children, youth, parents, and teachers. We are also online at www.boysandgirlsclubs.ca and you can find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BGCOkanagan.
Help us continue to support the children and families in our community who need us the most by considering donating to the BGCO, hosting a fundraising event, becoming a partner, adopt a family, tribute giving, personal and planned giving, or a bequest.
We are the leading provider of programs to children and youth that support over 8,100 young people and their families each year.
Club programming includes technology, the arts, leadership, life skills.