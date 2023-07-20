City politicians received an enticing serve Tuesday from the Penticton Pickleball Club: a $100,000 donation to build four new courts and a commitment to paying even more money to rent them.
“Please do not turn down an offer of $100,000 plus increased lease payments towards a recreational facility so desperately needed,” said club president Dave Burgoyne in a presentation to city council.
“How can this not be a win for the City of Penticton and pickleball community both?”
Founded in 2015 with 76 members, the club capped itself at 375 this season due to a lack of court time.
All six pickleball courts in Penticton are located at Robinson Garden at the South Main Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, which the club rents for members’ use outside dedicated public hours.
Prior to the pandemic, the club had committed to donate $50,000 to the city to add four new courts, which would have lifted the total to eight.
However, the city shelved the project during the pandemic, and added just two new courts in 2021 after accepting the full $50,000 donation.
The other two courts, which would finally lift the total to eight, are due to go in next spring.
But the club is thinking even bigger now: It wants the $100,000 donation to help expand the Robinson Garden facility to 12 courts, which would put Penticton on par with Vernon, Kelowna and West Kelowna.
Burgoyne’s pitch was reminiscent of one received by council in May from the Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association, which is looking for a new facility at Skaha Lake Park.
Following that, council agreed to devote 50% of a $7.2-million windfall from the B.C. government’s Growing Communities Fund to as-yet undetermined community priorities.
An application process is expected to roll out later this year, and Burgoyne said the club will take part in it.
“I think you’ve kept yourself firmly on our radar,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.
Elsewhere in his presentation, Burgoyne acknowledged the tennis community “is fearful of pickleball taking over tennis courts,” but suggested the two sports are best kept separate where possible due to differing net sizes.
But if the city wanted to explore that option, he continued, the Town of Oliver last year spent $153,000 to resurface two tennis courts and convert one other tennis court into four pickleball courts.
“That’s approximately the same cost the city spent three years ago in building us two new courts,” noted Burgoyne.