B.C. Highway Patrol officers in the Okanagan will be conducting a distracted driving and seatbelt enforcement program throughout September, in conjunction with ICBC.
According to provincial data, distracted driving is responsible for more than 25% of all car crash fatalities and is the second leading cause of fatal collisions in B.C. Every year, an average of 76 people die in fatal motor vehicle collisions in B.C. because the driver was distracted or not paying attention, the release says.
District driving includes other distractions such as eating and drinking, personal grooming and unsecured pets.
Fines start at $368 and four driver points and increase in ICBC premiums.