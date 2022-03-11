Picking a new party name could be high on the agenda when BC Liberals gather in Penticton this spring for their biennial convention.
“We’re moving as quickly as we can to bring forward some options to our membership,” confirmed Liberal leader Kevin Falcon in an interview Friday without giving any hints as to what name he would like to see attached to the party he has led for just over a month now.
The party this week announced it has booked the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for its biennial gathering June 10-12, making good on a commitment to host the event here after a previous attempt fell victim to the pandemic.
Besides discussing a name change – something for which Falcon has advocated to help rebrand the party after five years out of government – delegates will also elect a new executive and debate policy proposals.
“It’s an important convention, because I’m really renewing and rebuilding this party – revitalizing it – so I think this will be one of the most important conventions in our party’s history,” said Falcon.
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton is looking forward to hosting duties.
“People from all over B.C. are coming, we have a new leader and there’s been a real good response. People are energized,” said Ashton, who was first elected under the Liberal banner in 2013.
“It gives not only the executive but the MLAs an opportunity to hear what the priorities are – not only for the party but also the people of British Columbia.”
Falcon expects those priorities to centre around a common theme: affordability.
“What I’ve noticed is there’s really increased frustration with this NDP government because of the lack of affordability for everything: housing prices are the highest they’ve ever been in history, gas prices were the highest in North America before the Ukraine crisis and they’re still the highest after the Ukraine crisis, grocery prices are up,” he said.
“So I think families are really starting to understand that having a government that knows how to run things and get things done is becoming more and more important, and I think that works well for us.”
The last time the BC Liberals staged a convention in Penticton was in 2011, just two months after then-leader Christy Clark became premier.
And it was at a caucus retreat in Penticton in 2017 that Clark tendered her resignation after the party lost its hold on government to a Green-NDP coalition.