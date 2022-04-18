The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
1:28 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
9:24 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Public service.
9:50 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Car fire.
11:01 a.m. 10th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.
11:33 a.m. 5th Street, Tulameen. Chimney fire.
11:51 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:58 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4 p.m. Island Road, Oliver. Wildfire.
4:38 p.m. Farrell Street, Penticton. Alarm.
4:51 p.m. Oak Avenue, Kaleden. Alarm.
9:32 p.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
Monday
1:28 a.m. 100th Avenue, Osoyoos. Smoke.