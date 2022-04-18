The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

1:28 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.

9:24 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Public service.

9:50 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Car fire.

11:01 a.m. 10th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.

11:33 a.m. 5th Street, Tulameen. Chimney fire.

11:51 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:58 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4 p.m. Island Road, Oliver. Wildfire.

4:38 p.m. Farrell Street, Penticton. Alarm.

4:51 p.m. Oak Avenue, Kaleden. Alarm.

9:32 p.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

Monday

1:28 a.m. 100th Avenue, Osoyoos. Smoke.