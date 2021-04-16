A BMW sports utility vehicle fled the scene after hitting an 11-year-old boy on Tuesday.
Kelowna RCMP say the hit and run happened at the intersection of Glenmore and Kane roads about 2:45 p.m. in Kelowna.
An 11-year-old boy riding a scooter alongside two other children was crossing on the green light at the crosswalk northbound, when a grey BMW sports utility vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the red light and collided with the boy.
The driver of the grey BMW did not assist the boy and did not report the collision to the police. The boy continued onward to his destination where he advised his parents about the collision. Investigators were advised that the boy suffered minor injuries in the collision in addition to minor damage to his scooter.
Witnesses describe the male driver of the BMW as a Caucasian male with dark brown or black hair, between 16 and 20 years old. A female passenger had blonde or light brown hair.
Anyone with information about this incident, the person involved or the vehicle’s registered owner is asked to call the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.