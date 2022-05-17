Tuesday, May 17
• Penticton City Council meets, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the agenda or watch the meeting live: penticton.ca
• Miss Penticton Society candidates’ debut, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 7 p.m., $10 at the door, meet this year’s contestants
• Boston Pizza presents Just for Laughs Comedy Night in Canada hosted by Rick Mercer, featuring Ramy Dave Merheje, Eman El-Husseini and Ivan Decker, The Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., $60, for tickets: penticton.ca
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Brew Pub and Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents Dart Dolls, 1:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre events: social bridge, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m., improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Firestarter,” (Zac Efron, PG, 94 min.); “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (Benedict Cumberbatch, PG, 126 min.); “The Bad Guys,” (animated, G, 100 min.); “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” (Eddie Redmayne, PG, 142 min.); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (Jim Carrey, PG, 122 min.); “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” (Ke Huy Quan, PG, 132 min.), for tickets: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
Wednesday, May 18
• Kiwanis Club Quiz Night, teams of four players compete for prizes, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church hall, 7 p.m., $100 per team, contact: dougabutton@gmail.com
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Drop-In Cribbage at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 canasta, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre events: new line dance, 10:15 a.m., belly KLDancing, 3:15 p.m.
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “The Unbearable Weight of Masssive Talent,” Wednesday and Thursday only, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, 101 Marin Street, sessions begin at 8 a.m., to view agenda: rdos.bc.ca
• 15th Annual Brilliant Moments Exhibition at Penticton Arts Council at the Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs until June 25
• Penticton and Area Cycling Association annual general meeting, 6-8 p.m., The Cannery Brewing Co. backyard
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre events: EZ Dance, 11 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 11 a.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Joe Nolan in concert at The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., 19 and over
• Live at Time presents Johnny Bootleg, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15, for tickets: timewines.ca
• Community engagement session on 435 Green Ave. (the Kampe property), Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 4-7 p.m.
Friday, May 20
• Meadowlark Nature Festival begins, first of four days, for a complete list of tours visit: meadowlarkfestival.ca/festival-at-a-glance
• Penticton Bike Festival begins, featuring a show-and-shine, registrations, 6-10 p.m. in front of Cannery Brewing and Highway 97 Brewing (road will be closed to car traffic)
• Rain City in concert at The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• BCHL junior hockey championship begins, Nanaimo Clippers at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., Game 5 in best-of-seven series, purchase tickets at: valleyfirsttix.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre events: matt yoga, 9 a.m., mah jong int., 1 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
Saturday, May 21
• Meadowlark Nature Festival, events include environmental open mic night at Penticton Art Gallery, 7 p.m., by donation, hosted by Don Gayton, for all events: meadowlarkfestival.ca/festival-at-a-glance
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton Association community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
• Makers Market at Three Sisters Winery, 1250 Munson Ave. in Penticton, 4-7 p.m., featuring local crafters and artisans, for more information visit: 3sisterswinery.com
• Quilting retreat at Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre 9 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
• Tahere Falahati and Persian Classical Music Trio in concert at The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Freida Whales presents Drag and Burlesque Brunch, Slackwater Brewing Co., 11 a.m., $20
• Penticton Bike Festival continues, road group ride and social family ride, road ride from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. starting at The Bike Barn, social rides from 6-9 p.m. starting at Penticton Public Library
• Young Guns Memorial Weekend at Penticton Speedway featuring Super Trucks, Wescar Late Models, Street Stocks, Hornets, Dwarf Cars and Hit 2 Pass, gates open at 6 p.m., racing begins at 7 p.m.
• The Met Opera presents “Lucia di Lammermoor,” at Landmark Cinemas, with Artur Ruciński, Javier Camarena, Nadine Sierra, 9:55 a.m., to purchase tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5 p.m., live music, 6 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
Sunday, May 22
• Meadowlark Nature Festival, events include gala and auction at Penticton Lakeside Resort, 6 p.m., $80, for all events: meadowlarkfestival.ca/festival-at-a-glance
• Ozone Theatre Festival begins, hosted by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, “When the Wind Blows,” by SOAP Theatre of Oliver and Osoyoos, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/festival.html
• Young Guns Memorial Weekend at Penticton Speedway featuring Super Trucks, Street Stocks, Dwarf Cars and Hornets, gates open at 2 p.m., racing begins at 3 p.m.
• Penticton Bike Festival continues, Shakin’ Off the Dust Spring Enduro, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., base camp is at Origin Winery on Riddle Road; pub crawl in the downtown breweries, beginning at 7 p.m.
• James Hay performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 198 Ellis Street, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m., plus dog races and last man standing
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
Monday, May 23
• Victoria Day (stat holiday)
• Final Day: Meadowlark Nature Festival at various venues, for list of events visit: meadowlarkfestival.ca/festival-at-a-glance
• Ozone Theatre Festival, hosted by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, “Above and Beyond,” by Robert Scot, presented by Crimson Tine Theatre 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/festival.html
• Penticton Bike Festival continues, pump track jam, Poplar Grove pump track, 10 a.m.; shuttle rides from Freedom Bike Shop, taking riders to Arawana Road to enjoy cruise descending in the Mice, guides present; Gravel Ride, 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.,
--
Help us rebuild our community calendar. Please send your events in point-form and five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca. The calendar appears in our print editions on Tuesdays and Fridays. This is a free, community service offered by The Herald.