A licensed practical nurse who worked at Summerland Seniors Village has surrendered his professional certification for a year after admitting to misconduct.
Amandeep Sidhu agreed to the penalty following an inquiry conducted by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, according to an Oct. 7 decision of its disciplinary committee.
The conduct in question occurred in October 2020 and included “a neglectful act while conducting a neuroassessment,” along with “bullying and harassing former colleagues; and… other misconduct unbecoming including not following infection control protocols; and failing to be accountable for his conduct.”
Sidhu, who resides in Penticton, was “often the nurse in charge” at the facility, which is privately owned but has fallen under the control of Interior Health in the past due to safety concerns.